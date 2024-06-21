Stay cool! Temperatures get close to record highs this weekend

Ridge of high pressure leads to more heat this weekend.

ROANOKE, Va. – Summer officially started at 4:51 p.m. Thursday, and the weather got the memo. Some of the hottest weather of the year is expected this weekend.

A breeze coming down the mountains will push us to near record highs in Roanoke and Lynchburg Saturday and Sunday afternoons.

Forecast high temperatures for the upcoming weekend

The risk for heat is considered “major” by NOAA/CDC’s new Heat Risk tool, indicating that those of us doing heat-sensitive work or without proper A/C should be extra aware.

Heat risk considered "major" for most of the area by Sunday afternoon.

Drink plenty of fluids. Take breaks, or try to keep outdoor work/exercise to the early morning and early evening hours. Never leave a pet or child in a hot car.

The only thing that may cool things off is a stray shower or thunderstorm Sunday afternoon. Future Tracker may be overdoing things early on. Most hit-or-miss activity likely comes later and Monday.

A few hit-or-miss storms will be possible Sunday.

We could use some widespread rain. The combination of dry and hot weather has led to the rapid development of drought in parts of our area.

Drought Monitor as of Thursday, 6/20/2024

The Climate Prediction Center’s long range outlook indicates that the heat is likely to intensify again as we head toward the end of the month.