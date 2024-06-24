Staying fairly hot, turning less humid Monday

Still fairly hot but not as humid Monday afternoon

ROANOKE, Va. – This past weekend was a scorcher, and the humidity didn’t make things much better Sunday.

A front passing through early Monday morning will help drop humidity levels a little bit from morning to afternoon.

Humidity levels drop from morning to afternoon Monday.

It’s still late June, however, so that breeze down the mountains will keep things warm/hot the next two afternoons.

High temperature forecast through Tuesday, 6/25/2024

As downsloping continues and strengthens Wednesday, we’ll once again be faced with near-record heat. Highs look fairly similar to what we saw Saturday afternoon.

Nearing record highs again Wednesday afternoon.

Make sure you’re drinking plenty of water, taking breaks and seeking shade if you have to be outside working in this heat.

A front comes in Wednesday night, and it may bring a few showers over the mountains into Thursday.

Front tries to bring in scattered showers Wednesday night and Thursday.

Don’t count on this curing the drought, though.

We’ll stay quite hot and dry into the weekend. Another front out of the west will team up with heat and humidity already in place to bring the chance for scattered showers and storms each afternoon.