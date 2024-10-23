Few changes on the horizon for southwest and central Virginia

Beautiful day with high pressure in control

ROANOKE, Va. – High pressure made for a beautiful Wednesday, maintaining mostly clear skies. However, a ribbon of clouds has been observed to the northwest, which could bring additional cloud cover tonight.

Cold front passing through tonight

A cold front is expected to move through the region tonight, resulting in a drop in temperatures. Evening temperatures began in the lower 70s and are anticipated to fall into the 40s and lower 50s for overnight lows. Skies will clear again by Thursday morning.

Thursday's forecast: Cooler and breezy

Thursday will bring cooler temperatures with a bit of a breeze. Gusts of 15 to 20 mph are possible, especially in the mountains. High temperatures Thursday afternoon will reach the lower 70s, about 5 to 10 degrees cooler than Wednesday.

Another front impacts us this weekend

Temperatures are set to rise again on Friday, reaching around 75 degrees. However, another cold front is poised to pass through on Saturday, potentially bringing a stray shower or two with a mere 20% chance of rain. After the front passes, temperatures will drop into the 60s on Sunday.

Extended forecast

If showers do not materialize on Saturday (and most areas will see no rain to start the weekend!), there will be no significant rain chances for about the next week, ensuring dry and mostly sunny conditions into early next week. But temperatures will remain cool through early next week, with another warm-up on the way by the mid-to-latter part of next week.