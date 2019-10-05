Feeling like Fall this weekend

ROANOKE, Va. - After record-breaking heat this week, fall-lovers, this is a weekend for you!

A cold front pushed through the region Friday and it brought us some cooler and drier air.

Saturday afternoon highs are expected to top out in the 60s and lower 70s under mostly cloudy skies.

The clouds will linger overnight and temperatures will tumble into the 80s.

Sunday will nearly be a carbon copy of Saturday, but with a chance for a few showers.

Highs will be in the 60s and lower 70s Sunday under mostly cloudy skies.

A few spotty showers will be possible Sunday for locations along and west of I-81.

A cold front is expected to bring widespread precipitation to southwest Virginia Monday afternoon and evening.

This is the best chance of widespread rain that we've had in months.

Bring on the rain!

