ROANOKE, Va. - As of 9 p.m. Monday, the National Weather Service in Blacksburg has canceled flood warnings for the New River at Galax and the Roanoke River at Roanoke.

Flood warnings remain in effect for the New River at Radford, as well as for the Dan River.

Get the latest levels and forecasts here.

