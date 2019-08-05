Slightly cooler Monday with afternoon t-showers

ROANOKE, Va. - We will start Monday morning off with temperatures in the 60s under partly to mostly cloudy skies.

The clouds will linger throughout the day, which will result in cooler temperatures.

Highs are expected to top out in the mid-80s.

A nearby boundary will stir up widely scattered showers and thunderstorms Monday afternoon.

Not everyone will see precipitation and the severe threat is very low.

A strong storm containing gusty winds and heavy downpours cannot be ruled out.

The precipitation will end Monday evening and lows will fall into the 60s under fair skies.

An isolated thundershower will be possible Tuesday, but better chances will arrive midweek.

A cold front will spark scattered showers and thunderstorms Wednesday.

A strong to severe storm containing damaging wind gusts, heavy downpours and small hail cannot be ruled out.

Temperatures through the middle of the work week will remain in the 80s.

