Some sunshine returns along with dry conditions

ROANOKE, Va - After a soggy end to the work week, most of us will get a chance to dry out for the last weekend of 2018.

While the streams and creeks have receded, the Dan River is expected to rise to minor flood stage over the weekend.

Saturday is looking fantastic with temperatures topping out in the 50s under partly cloudy skies.

Lows will fall into the 30s under partly to mostly cloudy skies.

We will have more clouds around Sunday with temperatures hovering in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

The rain should stay south of the region, but we cannot rule out the possibility of a stray shower near the VA-NC state line.

Unfortunately the dry stretch of weather isn't long.

Rain chances increase for New Year's Eve and rain will continue into the morning of 2019.

We will get another brief break from the rain midweek but colder air works back into southwest Virginia.

This will park highs in the 40s.

