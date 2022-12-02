🎄INSIDER CONTEST: Make your Christmas shine a little brighter with free Illuminights tickets

We’re kicking off the holiday season with an exciting contest that’ll make your Christmas shine bright.

For the next two weeks, WSLS Insiders have the chance to enter to win four free tickets to Illuminights, a family-friendly event in Roanoke County that’ll surely help you get in the Christmas spirit.

These tickets would also be a great gift if you’re looking to spread a little holiday cheer.

Entering the sweepstakes is simple and always free. All you have to do is fill out the form below.

**If you have trouble seeing the contest below, be sure to clear your cache.**

Here’s how it works:

Contest starts at 6:30 a.m. on Dec. 2, 2022

Contest closes at 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 18, 2022

Two winners will be selected on Dec. 19, 2022

Here’s a breakdown of the prizes:

Each winner will receive four tickets to the Illuminights at Explore Park

Overall value is $140

You can find the official rules for this contest here.

Good luck everyone!

-Jaz

More holiday contests: