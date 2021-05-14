Marc Maron says Ambies honor long overdue for 'WTF' podcast

FILE - Marc Maron arrives at the 35th Film Independent Spirit Awards on Feb. 8, 2020, in Santa Monica, Calif. The podcast Maron started in his garage 12 years ago with producer Brendan McDonald will receive the Governors Award at the Podcast Academy's first-ever Ambies awards, which will stream Sunday, May 16, 2021, on YouTube and Twitch from Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

LOS ANGELES – Marc Maron blazed the podcast industry trail attracting millions of listeners with his candid interviews of prominent figures such as Robin Williams, Eddie Murphy and President Barack Obama.

Now, Maron’s long-running podcast “ WTF with Marc Maron ” will receive the inaugural Governors Award at the Podcast Academy’s first-ever Ambies awards, which will be streamed Sunday on YouTube and Twitch from Los Angeles. The award recognizes a podcast or individual for their impact on the industry.

“I generally don’t win awards,” said Maron who was accompanied in a recent interview with Brendan McDonald, the co-creator and executive producer of “WTF.” Maron and McDonald will both accept the award during the ceremony.

“I like that they had to invent a new award for the medium that we succeeded in, in order for me to get an award,” said Maron, the comedian-actor who starred on the Netflix series “GLOW." “It feels like we deserve it and it feels like we earned it. And it is sort of amazing that we entered this with very little expectations.”

“WTF" was launched from Maron’s garage at his Los Angeles home 12 years ago. At the time, Maron was a struggling stand-up comedian, while McDonald was working two media jobs.

McDonald said the podcast provided an entry for them to create their own content without any concern of being fired.

“We like working together, we like making things together,” said McDonald, who manages the business aspects of the podcast and serves as the show’s sole producer and editor. He also produces podcasts for MSNBC.

“But everywhere we’ve done it, it’s been compromised,” he said, noting they approached “WTF” with a different mindset. "We were never thinking, ‘Let’s do this in a way to make oodles of money.’”

