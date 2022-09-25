WATCH | Get Fit with Britt

Episode 1: 'Get Fit with Britt' at Brickhouse Health and Fitness

Brittny is at Brickhouse Health and Fitness to talk about how to start (or restart) your fitness journey, incorporate more movement into everyday life and common mistakes for beginners.

Many of you have asked for at-home workouts to kickstart your fitness routine, so in this month’s “Get Fit with Britt,” 10 News anchor Brittny McGraw is sharing some of the routines she likes to do that can be done at home, in your garage gym, on your deck, at the beach or wherever you’d like to enjoy some fitness!

A strong core helps to support and stabilize your body, so remember to add ab-strengthening exercises to your regular fitness routine to improve your total body strength and move better. Here are two ab-focused routines you can do at home to fire up your core:

It’s time to talk mobility and flexibility in this edition of “Get Fit with Britt”!

Why, you ask?

Flexibility increases your mobility

Increased flexibility and mobility can help ward off injury

Regular flexibility and mobility work can decrease muscle soreness and joint pain

The greater your flexibility and mobility, the better you’ll move!

You’ve heard the saying, ‘Age ain’t nothing but a number,’ and that is especially true when it comes to exercise!

ANY age is a great age to prioritize your health and well-being.

This month, we sat down with Judy and Merle Pierson, group fitness instructors in our area, to talk about how to build healthy habits for a lifetime.

Their fitness journey has continued into their 60s, 70s, and beyond, and they share how to be consistent when it comes to exercise, and why listening to your body is essential as we continue to age.