Get Fit with Britt | Show your heart some love with this heart-pumping cardio workout

Brittny McGraw, Anchor

February is American Heart Month and Valentine’s Day is coming up, so we’re showing your heart some love with a great cardio and strength workout designed just for you!

Kristen Reimer, owner of BOCO Fit Rage in Troutville, will lead us through a series of exercises that will help you get fit in 15 minutes or less.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services recommends adults should do at least 150-300 minutes of moderate-intensity physical activity each week, so we hope this routine can help you work towards your fitness goals!

You can watch Brittny during the week anchoring the 5, 7 and 11 p.m. newscasts on WSLS 10 and reporting on news that matters to you.

