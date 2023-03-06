Get Fit with Britt: Learn the benefits of indoor cycling with WSLS Sports Reporter Brooke Leonard

Welcome to March! We’re getting ready to wrap up the first quarter of 2023, so now is a great time to evaluate your health and fitness goals and determine any adjustments you need to make to stay on track.

With St. Patrick’s Day this month, it’s your lucky day because we have a special guest for “Get Fit with Britt”! You may not know that WSLS sports reporter Brooke Leonard is an avid indoor cyclist and instructor, and this month she is sharing the benefits of indoor cycling and why it’s a great fitness option for anyone. Let’s strap on our cycling shoes and hop on a bike as we “Get Fit with..... Brooke”!