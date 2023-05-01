57º

Features

Get Fit with Britt: Why is strength training important for your fitness routine?

Brittny McGraw, Anchor

Tags: Get Fit with Britt, Insider, Fitness
Cardio is cool, but in this month’s “Get Fit with Britt” we’re sharing the importance of adding strength training to your fitness routine.

According to the Mayo Clinic, strength training can:

  • Help you preserve and enhance your muscle mass at any age
  • Help you develop strong bones
  • Help you manage your weight
  • Help enhance your quality of life and improve your ability to do everyday activities

LaDonna Hairston and Jerelle Carter, owners of Performance 276 in Martinsville, will further explain why it’s important to add more muscle to your routine and they’ll show us how.

Now let’s go make some strength gains!!

About the Author:

You can watch Brittny during the week anchoring the 5, 7 and 11 p.m. newscasts on WSLS 10 and reporting on news that matters to you.

