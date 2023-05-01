Get Fit with Britt: Why is strength training important for your fitness routine?

Cardio is cool, but in this month’s “Get Fit with Britt” we’re sharing the importance of adding strength training to your fitness routine.

Cardio is cool, but in this month’s “Get Fit with Britt” we’re sharing the importance of adding strength training to your fitness routine.

According to the Mayo Clinic, strength training can:

Help you preserve and enhance your muscle mass at any age

Help you develop strong bones

Help you manage your weight

Help enhance your quality of life and improve your ability to do everyday activities

LaDonna Hairston and Jerelle Carter, owners of Performance 276 in Martinsville, will further explain why it’s important to add more muscle to your routine and they’ll show us how.

Now let’s go make some strength gains!!