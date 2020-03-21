Third person in Virginia dies of coronavirus

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. – A man in Fairfax County has died from the coronavirus, according to the county health department. This marks the third death in the commonwealth due to COVID-19, with two others in the Peninsula region.

According to the health department, the Fairfax County man was in his 60s and got the virus through contact with a previously reported case. His cause of death was reported as respiratory failure as a result of coronavirus.

As of Saturday, there are now 158 “presumptively positive” cases of the coronavirus in Virginia as of March 21.

[Where are Virginia’s coronavirus cases? The latest from the health department]

Saturday’s 152 cases reported by the Virginia Department of Health do not include two additional cases in the Charlottesville area, the two new cases in the Harrisonburg-Rockingham area, an Amherst County man in his 30s and a Lexington woman in her 60s. The number also does not reflect the death in Fairfax County.