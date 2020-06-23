Election results for US House Virginia 5th District Democratic Primary on June 23, 2020

ROANOKE, Va. – Four people are vying to represent Democrats on November’s ballot in the race for Virginia’s 5th US House District.

Dr. Cameron Webb, Claire Russo, RD Huffstetler and John Lesinski are running to represent Democrats in a district that contains either all, or parts of 23 counties and cities in the state, stretching from Northern Virginia, all the way to the state border with North Carolina.

Earlier this month, Bob Good won the Republican convention in Lynchburg, defeating Rep. Denver Riggleman.

Good admits to missing an election filing deadline by a few days; however, he claims he was within the grace period so his name being on Novembers ballot should not be an issue.

Here’s a breakdown of race results all 23 counties and cities that comprise the 5th District:

Find more Virginia election results here

Get the latest election news here