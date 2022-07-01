Fireworks on the Riverfront, Salem Fair and more news happening today

Good morning!

The 2022 USA Cycling Amateur Road National Championships Road Race kicks off at 6:30 a.m. It starts at the Botetourt Sports Complex today. The Road Race is a cycling race where participants start as a group at the same time and cover the same distance, but athletes won’t compete on both days. The race will last until 7:15 p.m.

Alleghany Highlands School Board will hold its first-ever meeting at 9:00 a.m. The board is composed of seven members who are representatives from Alleghany County and the City of Covington. This meeting is the first since the merger of Alleghany County Public Schools, Covington City Public Schools, and the Jackson River Technical Center. During today’s meeting, an agenda will be developed and released to the public as soon as it is finalized.

Dabney S. Lancaster Community College will have a name unveiling at 10:00 as they become Mountain Gateway Community College. The ceremony will be held at the main campus entrance.

The Lynchburg Historic Preservation Commission will hold a public meeting this afternoon at 3:00 p.m. in the second-floor conference room in city hall. The commission will consider several new and old business items including well alteration and sign installation at 2627 Old Forest Road.

The 34th annual Salem Fair will kick off at the Salem Civic Center Taliaferro Complex. It’s America’s largest free gate fair and attracts 250,000 to 350,000 people each year. It’s happening from 4:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. on the weekdays and from Noon to 11:00 p.m. on the weekend. You have until July 10 to enjoy 14 acres of over 40 rides.

Martinsville-Henry County Historical Society will sponsor Uptown First Friday at 4:00 p.m. It will take place at the Historical Henry County Courthouse Plaza and will feature multiple performances People are invited to sing, play an instrument, read a poem, perform magic or share other talents. The night of entertainment will last until 9:00 p.m.

The Downtown Lynchburg Association is hosting a Fireworks on the Riverfront starting approximately at 9:15 p.m. This is the second year for the firework show. Visitors are encouraged to arrive early and brings something to sit on. Before the show begins, attendees can enjoy live music and refreshments.

Rosie’s Gaming Emporium will open today to patrons 21 years of age and older. Live Racing at Colonial Downs in New Kent will remain open to all ages.