WATCH LIVE: Lynchburg police announce results of internal investigation after 2018 Link Road shooting
Expected to begin at 2 p.m.
LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department has completed its internal investigation related to the February 17, 2018 Link Road incident.
Chief Zuidema will share a news release and take questions at a press conference today at 2 p.m. in the Training Room on the second floor of City Hall.
The Lynchburg Police Department will live stream the press conference on its Facebook page.
