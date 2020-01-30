42ºF

WATCH LIVE: Lynchburg police announce results of internal investigation after 2018 Link Road shooting

Expected to begin at 2 p.m.

Jeff Williamson, Digital Content Manager

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department has completed its internal investigation related to the February 17, 2018 Link Road incident.

Chief Zuidema will share a news release and take questions at a press conference today at 2 p.m. in the Training Room on the second floor of City Hall.

The Lynchburg Police Department will live stream the press conference on its Facebook page.

