Missing Buena Vista women identified as two found dead inside car in Smith Mountain Lake

BUENA VISTA, Va. – Authorities say the two people found dead inside a car in Smith Mountain Lake over the weekend have been identified as two women reported missing out of Buena Vista.

Jacquelyn “Bridgett” Clark, 42, and Mary “Becky” Williams, 40, were last seen on April 18 in Buena Vista, shortly before midnight, according to the Buena Vista Police Department. Police say they were reported missing after they didn’t arrive at a home on April 19.

Authorities say their bodies were found inside Williams’ dark blue 2013 Ford Explorer on Saturday.

“The Buena Vista Police Department would like to express our condolences to the families of Bridgett Clark and Becky Williams,” said the Buena Vista Police Department in a release.