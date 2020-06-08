Highlands community to resurge local chapter of NAACP

COVINGTON, Va. – A local community is resurging its chapter of the NAACP.

Residents of Clifton Forge and Covington are organizing to create one chapter in the Highlands.

Right now, they are short of the 100 members needed to become official, so organizers are holding a membership drive.

The vice mayor of Clifton Forge says when she got elected to council that’s when the community started coming to her, asking to bring the chapter back.

She says their biggest concerns were access to jobs and economic opportunities for minorities.