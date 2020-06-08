83ºF

Highlands community to resurge local chapter of NAACP

Residents of Clifton Forge, Covington organizing to create one chapter

Lindsey Ward, Anchor

A logo is seen for the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People as NAACP President and CEO Cornell William Brooks speaks during a press conference at the Lincoln Memorial June 15, 2015 in Washington, DC. (2015 Getty Images)

COVINGTON, Va. – A local community is resurging its chapter of the NAACP.

Residents of Clifton Forge and Covington are organizing to create one chapter in the Highlands.

Right now, they are short of the 100 members needed to become official, so organizers are holding a membership drive.

The vice mayor of Clifton Forge says when she got elected to council that’s when the community started coming to her, asking to bring the chapter back.

She says their biggest concerns were access to jobs and economic opportunities for minorities.

