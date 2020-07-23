Salem Red Sox now selling season tickets for 2021 season

SALEM, Va – The start of the Major League Baseball season has the Salem Red Sox preparing for next season.

Tickets for the 2021 baseball season went on sale Thursday.

This comes just weeks after Minor League Baseball canceled its season amid COVID-19 concerns. Staff with the Red Sox said it hasn’t been an easy summer without baseball, but they are eager to welcome guests back for a home game next season.

“We’re not necessarily in the baseball business this year we’re in the event business, but we’re still focusing on that but it’s also time to start thinking about next year so and I think a lot of people are also thinking about next year,” Director of Ticket sales Charlie Umland said.

The team is also donating tickets in the name of season holders from this year to front line workers so they can come to games next year.