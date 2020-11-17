Roanoke City Council approves zoning change to secure desired spot for bus station

ROANOKE, Va. – Monday night marked a huge win for those in favor of relocating Roanoke’s Valley Metro bus station to the space in front of the Virginia Museum of Transportation.
Roanoke City Council voted 7-0 Monday night to change downtown zoning code to allow the relocation and construction of the bus station by right, rather than through a special exemption.
As 10 News has previously reported, plans for the bus station hit a roadblock back in August after the Roanoke City Board of Zoning Appeals denied a special exception permit for the project.
Now, Roanoke city leaders will be able to move forward with the project at their desired location in front of the museum.
About 15 people spoke at Monday night’s meeting, nearly all in favor of the change. The project has been a sore subject for many in the community over the last two years, particularly for residents who live in the area.
The controversial future of the downtown bus station was a key issue in the Roanoke city mayoral race.
