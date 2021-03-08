Large amphitheater set to open in Lynchburg in August

LYNCHBURG. Va. – People in Lynchburg will have a new place this summer to unwind and see their favorite music artists in concert.

Purpose Driven Events announced it plans to open “Blue Ridge Amphitheater,” a 30,000 capacity amphitheater, in August with five music festivals already scheduled for this year.

This announcement comes shortly after Purpose Driven Events bought The Ridge, formerly known as Phase 2 and Cattle Annies, in February for $3.5 million.

“Blue Ridge Amphitheater is a massive game-changer for this market,” said Chief Executive Officer Jonathan Slye. “While we have been able to bring many notable acts to this region in recent years, the launch of this venue will allow us to deliver a tier of talent many did not believe could routinely come. It also gives us the opportunity to unlock a higher level of event features and experiences, beyond just music, due to the significant volume of land we now have to work with year-round. This is another exciting and massive step to provide the highest quality of entertainment to a community that I have grown to love so dearly.”

The company said that the amphitheater will be on 300 acres of land and located off Route 29 on the Chatham-Danville line and that the location was selected because it’s between Lynchburg, Roanoke, Danville and Greensboro.

Concerts and festival lineups haven’t been announced, but fans can subscribe to venue updates and show announcements here or follow the new venue on Facebook or Instagram.