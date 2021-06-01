Old Bedford Middle School arson suspect seeking mental health evaluation

Mental evaluation requested for suspect in old Bedford Middle School arson

BEDFORD, Va. – The man accused of setting the old Bedford Middle School on fire was back in court Tuesday afternoon.

Daniel Flint is facing two felony charges of arson and burglary in connection to the Jan. 23, 2020 fire.

Before and after from the sky of the old Bedford Middle School

The above video shows what the building looked like the day of the fire.

Flint’s appearance at the Bedford County Courthouse Tuesday was brief.

Commonwealth’s Attorney Wes Nance said while he was originally set to enter a guilty plea, instead, the defense requested another mental health evaluation after a judge previously declared Flint competent to stand trial.

Ad

This is to determine the best course of action going forward in reference to Flint’s pre-existing conditions, specifically autism.

Nance said a law was recently passed to allow additional mental health evidence to come in.