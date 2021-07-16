Animal shelter in Galax makes a comeback after negligent complaints in the past

GALAX, Va. – In December, we told you about the series of negligent complaints at an animal shelter in Galax.

But now the shelter is making a comeback.

The shelter went from taking in about 200 cats to now only caring for six at most.

With only three staff members, the shelter limits their service to 14 dogs to care for them properly.

For the first time, they started offering microchip services.

The shelter gained new cages, water hoses and is in the middle of construction for expansion.

“If you had seen our facility before and you see it now, it’s night and day,” Galax Carroll Grayson Animal Shelter Director Bernie Rector said. “It’s just night and day.”

Rector said they are looking to hire a vet to have on-site to help spade and neuter animals.