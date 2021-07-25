Mostly Cloudy icon
87º
wsls logo

Local News

Police searching for suspect in Carroll County shooting

Law enforcement are looking for Danny Shane Williams for his alleged involvement.

Annie Schroeder, Reporter

Tags: Carroll County, Shooting
Police are searching for one of two suspects after a shooting Saturday in Carroll County.
Police are searching for one of two suspects after a shooting Saturday in Carroll County.

IVANHOE, Va – Police are searching for one of two suspects after a shooting Saturday in Carroll County.

Officials say on Saturday Damon Keith Taylor was shot during an altercation in the Ivanhoe area of Carroll County.

Taylor was taken to the hospital to be treated for his injuries.

Units from Wythe County, Grayson County, and the Virginia State Police assisted to apprehend 32-year-old Bobbi Lashell Lineberry of Fries VA who was involved in the incident.

Authorities are currently attempting to locate the second individual 49-year-old Danny Shane Williams of Fries for his alleged involvement.

Police say this believed to be an isolated incident between the parties involved and there is no immediate danger to the community

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Danny Shane Williams is asked to contact Carroll County Sheriffs Office, Virginia State Police, or their local authorities.

Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Annie Schroeder joined the 10 News team as a reporter in June 2020 and is no stranger to Southwest Virginia.

email

facebook

twitter