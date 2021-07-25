Police searching for suspect in Carroll County shooting

Police are searching for one of two suspects after a shooting Saturday in Carroll County.

Officials say on Saturday Damon Keith Taylor was shot during an altercation in the Ivanhoe area of Carroll County.

Taylor was taken to the hospital to be treated for his injuries.

Units from Wythe County, Grayson County, and the Virginia State Police assisted to apprehend 32-year-old Bobbi Lashell Lineberry of Fries VA who was involved in the incident.

Authorities are currently attempting to locate the second individual 49-year-old Danny Shane Williams of Fries for his alleged involvement.

Police say this believed to be an isolated incident between the parties involved and there is no immediate danger to the community

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Danny Shane Williams is asked to contact Carroll County Sheriffs Office, Virginia State Police, or their local authorities.