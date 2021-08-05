Police believe Roanoke city councilman wiped data from city-issued iPad after it was confiscated

ROANOKE, Va. – A Roanoke City councilman indicted on two counts of felony embezzlement is now accused of wiping evidence from his city-issued iPad.

Robert Jeffrey Jr. wiped data from the iPad after police confiscated it as part of their investigation, according to a search warrant the city filed with Apple.

Jeffrey Jr. began his term on Roanoke City Council on Jan. 1, 2021.

The first of the two alleged embezzlements took place between May and October 2020, with the other happening between November 2020 and April 2021, according to Roanoke City Commonwealth’s Attorney Don Caldwell.

Police filed the warrant this week, requesting iCloud storage and backups, as well as other login information.