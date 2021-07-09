Roanoke city councilman turns himself in, released on bond following embezzlement charges

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke City Councilman Robert Jeffrey Jr., who is facing two felony charges has been released on bond.

On Friday, just before 10:30 a.m., Robert Jeffrey Jr. turned himself in and was then released from the Roanoke City Jail on the two felony embezzlement charges.

On Tuesday, Jeffrey was indicted on the charges and in both instances, the amount of money embezzled was substantially more than the $1,000 threshold for the charges to be filed, according to Roanoke City Commonwealth’s Attorney Don Caldwell.

In that announcement, Caldwell said that Jeffrey had until Friday to turn himself in.

Under Virginia law, at this point in the legal process, the choice to continue serving or step down from Roanoke City Council is solely Jeffrey’s to make.

Ad

His first court date is expected to be Aug. 2 in Roanoke City Circuit Court, which is when a trial date will be set.