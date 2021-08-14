No one injured in early morning Galax house fire

GALAX, Va. – Multiple agencies responded to an overnight house fire in Galax.

It happened at a home on the 100 block of Lawrence Street.

Fire officials say initial reports said two people were trapped inside. However, after searching, no victims were found.

The Galax Fire Department posted on Facebook:

“Tones set: 12:06am Structure Fire 100 Block of Lawrence St. Apparently this fire was visible from the Fiddlers Convention downtown. Initial reports were two persons trapped. Arriving units pulled two lines. One line made a push through the front door to hold the fire while additional members conducted a Vent Enter Search operation into the bedrooms, which were deemed survivable space. Primary and secondary searches proved negative, no victims found. Three lines were pulled to complete extinguishment. Thanks to Hillsville Fire Department, Galax Police Department, and Galax-Grayson EMS for their assistance. Galax PD continues to investigate the cause of this fire. All clear in two hours.”