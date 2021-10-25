Family of missing Franklin County man still looking for answers 8 years later

VINTON, Va. – Monday marks eight years since a Franklin County man disappeared without a trace.

Christopher Douthat was dropped off by his mother at Vinton Roofing at approximately 1:30 p.m. on October 25, 2013. He was later seen at the Vinton Kroger and near Chaps Tavern that day but did not show up to meet a friend at the Bennington Street Food Lion that afternoon.

The family has periodically placed billboards in and around Roanoke.

The Aware Foundation was going to host an event with the family Monday evening in hopes of spreading the word but the event was postponed due to rain.

If you have any information on what happened to Chris Douthat, call Virginia State Police at 540-375-9589.