The Homeplace owners say goodbye to 38 years of memories ahead of estate sale

After closing the restaurant’s doors for good last year, owners and siblings Kevin Wingate and Martha Wingate Horton have been sorting through trinkets and furniture, painstakingly pricing each item for an estate sale.

CATAWBA, Va. – Thirty-eight years of plates, pictures and decorations. Thirty-eight years of memories at The Homeplace Restaurant in Catawba.

“This has been a big job to get together,” said Martha.

It’s a tough goodbye. Their father, Harold Wingate, started the restaurant back in 1982. He passed away nearly two years ago, on December 4, 2019.

“It’s sad sometimes. But we’ve kind of, you know, just been as positive as we can about it,” said Martha. “We look forward and you can’t look back.”

Kevin said it’ll be good to see some familiar faces at the sale.

“It will be good to see them, talk to them a little bit,” said Kevin “We’re glad that they’ve been supporting us for 38 years. We hope they’ll come out to the sale.”

They said families can still hold onto a small piece of the place that feels like home.

“We appreciate all the folks that have come out over the years,” said Martha. “Everything that’s here has just been part of our service. We would hope that they might want to come take something special home as just a remembrance.”

From Thursday, November 4, to Saturday, November 6, The Homeplace will be selling antiques, furniture, paintings, holiday decorations, restaurant supplies, and even collectible plates.

The cash-only sale will be at the restaurant at 4968 Catawba Valley Drive in Catawba from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.