WATCH: After 14 years, 10 News says thank you and goodbye to Lindsey Ward

ROANOKE, Va. – After 14 years, Friday evening marked Lindsey Ward’s final newscast with WSLS 10.

Last month, Lindsey announced her decision to leave the station.

Back in September, Lindsey and her husband welcomed their first child.

“It was very shortly after she was born that I knew I couldn’t continue my pace of work life and be the mom I want to become,” wrote Lindsey in a letter to WSLS Insiders. “This is home. I’m not moving away. It’s just that now is the time for me to join you at the table and become a WSLS 10 viewer.”

To read her full letter, you’ll first need to become a WSLS Insider. (Don’t worry, it’s free!)

During 10 News at 5, Lindsey’s husband, Sherman, and their daughter, Blake, joined John Carlin. You can watch that segment below:

Ad

John Carlin talks with Lindsey and her family ahead of Lindsey's goodbye on Friday evening.

[PHOTOS: See photos from Lindsey Ward’s time at WSLS 10 over the years]

Jeff, Brittny, John and Appy also took the time to say goodbye to Lindsey before the end of 10 News at 6.

Jeff, Brittny, John and Appy also took the time to say goodbye to Lindsey before the end of 10 News at 6

Starting Monday, we’re excited to have Rachel Lucas join our anchor team on weekday evenings.