Bible found intact inside vehicle destroyed by fire in Rustburg

RUSTBURG, Va. – A Campbell County car fire left a surprise behind for crews early Monday morning, 10 News reported.

In all of the destruction, only one item escaped the flames and it’s reminding firefighters they’re not alone on the dangerous job.

“We shut down the road and started our attack,” Lieutenant Eric Spitzer with the Rustburg Volunteer Fire Department said.

Spitzer has taken many calls in his more than 40 years with the department but said that Monday morning’s incident was one he won’t forget.

A woman heading North on Route 29 in a Chevrolet Equinox pulled over after the driver behind her flashed their lights to warn her of flames coming from the engine.

“It burned everything inside of the car, the exterior, the tires off of it, it’s down to the rim,” Spitzer said. “It’s nothing but a shell of a car left.”

However, what was found on the floor of the backseat still has the crew in awe – A Bible, untouched, turned open to 1 Chronicles and 2 Chronicles.

“I feel God is protecting firemen at scenes. I felt he may be protected these people,” Spitzer added. “They were alerted there was a problem.”

This isn’t the first time Spitzer has come across something like this, but he said it’s reassuring to know they’re being looked after as they serve others.