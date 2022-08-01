Roanoke’s fundraiser to get Henrietta Lacks statue nears goal

Leaders are working to remember Henrietta Lacks, who died of cervical cancer and who's cells are critical to medical research

ROANOKE, Va. – People in Roanoke are working to remember a local native, Henrietta Lacks.

Lacks’ “HeLa” cells are known for leading to medical breakthroughs about vaccinations after her cells were used by scientists, without her or her family’s knowledge or consent, when she died from cervical cancer at 31 years old.

To honor Lacks, a group of people in Roanoke are partnering with the Harrison Museum of African American Culture is raising money to build a memorial statue.

The group hopes to place the statue in Lacks Plaza across from the city’s municipal building.

And they’re only $20,000 away from their goal.

“She was born right here in Roanoke so we thought it would be befitting to erect one here. And finally, we are at a point where we will recognize her,” said Vice-Mayor White-Boyd.

The group also hopes to use some of the funds to create a documentary about Lacks and her connection to the Roanoke Valley.

To donate, you can contact the Harrison Museum of African American Culture.