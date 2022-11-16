ACC to honor victims of deadly UVA shooting

Memorial flowers and notes line walkway at Scott Stadium after three football players were killed in a shooting on the grounds of the University of Virginia Tuesday Nov. 15, 2022, in Charlottesville. Va. Authorities say three people have been killed and two others were wounded in a shooting at the University of Virginia and a student suspect is in custody. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The ACC announced its plans to honor the victims of the tragedy on UVA grounds that happened earlier this week.

In remembrance of the three lives lost during the shooting, the ACC plans to produce Virginia helmet decals which they said will be worn by every school.

ACC officials said there will also be a moment of silence observed at all ACC home football games this weekend, which they say has been the case at several other events this week already.

Commissioner Jim Phillips, Ph. D. gave a statement regarding the tragedy.

Official statement by Commissioner Jim Phillips, Ph.D. (Credit: ACC) (WSLS)

Others across the region are remembering the three student-athletes that died during the shooting, D’Sean Perry, Lavel Davis Jr., and Devin Chandler.

This combo of undated image provided by University of Virginia Athletics shows NCAA college football players, from left, Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D'Sean Perry. The three Virginia football players were killed in a shooting, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, in Charlottesville, Va., while returning from a class trip to see a play. (University of Virginia Athletics via AP)

The three are being remembered by many, including their former teammates, classmates, coaches, and people in their hometowns.

On Monday night, the Virginia Tech women’s basketball team showed their support by sporting #HokiesForHoos warmup shirts before their game.

On Tuesday, Virginia Tech head coach Brent Pry showed his support during a press conference, saying, “When one of us is hurting, we all hurt.”

Authorities said two others were injured, Michael Hollins, Jr and Marlee Morgan.

On Wednesday afternoon, 10 News learned more about the incident in court. Read the latest here.