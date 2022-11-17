Roanoke City Sheriff’s Office looking for volunteers ahead of Thanksgiving Giveback event

The Roanoke City Sheriff's Office is helping to feed 300 families with packaged Thanksgiving meals.

ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke City Sheriff’s Office is looking to give back this holiday season with its first-ever, Give Thanks Thanksgiving Giveback event.

They’re helping 300 families with packaged Thanksgiving meals, including all the fixings like stuffing, mashed potatoes, veggies, and a frozen turkey.

Organizers said they’re still looking for volunteers to help pack and distribute Thanksgiving food bags, beginning Friday at 5 p.m. at the Melrose Library.

“Thanksgiving is an opportunity for families to come together and when kids get to sit down at the table, prep the food together, then they can sit down and enjoy their family, have a conversation, without having to run to outside agencies to be fed,” said Roanoke City Sheriff Antonio Hash.

Spots are full for the food distribution drive-thru event, which is happening Saturday, Nov. 19 at Melrose Library at 9:30 a.m. but Sheriff Has said if more donations are made, they could still assist additional families.

You can inquire about volunteering by contacting the Roanoke City Sheriff’s Office at 540-853-1761.