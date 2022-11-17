UVA students come together, show support after deadly shooting on university grounds

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – UVA students are coming together to remember the lives lost in the deadly shooting.

Students were lining up to leave messages at the memorial on what they call Beta Bridge.

“We are all part of the UVA Wahoo family,” one student said. “It’s very hard to put into words. I’ve tried to talk to my family about it, I’ve tried to talk to my and classmates but you can’t really describe it.”

“I feel like the least we could do is come out here and show our support, show our love,” another student said.

Many students were strangers to one another, but through social media, they connected to take action and try to overcome the tragedy.

Wednesday was the first day for students to go back to class following the incident.

Some students chose to attend mass to pray for those involved and others dealing with the tragedy, while others were seeking counseling for their mental health.

While the students continue to cope, some are grateful the university made the right call by canceling the upcoming game.

“They were just great people, so we want to just commemorate them for who they are,” a student said.

As the sun started to set in Charlottesville, students were still rolling in to show support and leave messages on the bridge.