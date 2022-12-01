Buena Vista man found guilty of first-degree murder, arson

Jonathan Patterson has been found guilty of murdering his father Jay Patterson and setting his home on fire.

BUENA VISTA, Va. – The jury has reached a verdict in the murder case of retired Buena Vista Assistant Police Chief Phillip “Jay” Patterson – Jonathan Patterson has been found guilty.

In February 2022, 35-year-old Jonathan Patterson was arrested and charged with one felony count of murder and one felony count of arson in connection with the death of his father, retired Buena Vista Assistant Police Chief, Phillip “Jay” Patterson, as we reported.

Patterson had a preliminary hearing in July when Kristin Hostetter, Patterson’s girlfriend at the time, gave a shocking recount of what happened that day. She gave a similar testimony on Wednesday when she spoke in front of the jury on the first day of the murder trial.

On Thursday, the 12-person jury spent time deliberating after an expert DNA analyst took the stand.

The expert told the jury there was what appeared to be blood found on the defendant’s boots and inside the defendant’s car – both stains they say were tested and came back as a match to the victim’s DNA.

“You can see what appears to be some sort of red stain … possibly blood or something important so we collected a sample of that,” James Morris, State Police Special Agent said.

The defense argued that no one ever saw Jonathan at his father’s home on the day of the murder and fire.

Patterson’s sentencing date is set for April 21, 2023, at 2 p.m.