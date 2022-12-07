Santa’s Coming to Town food drive event to begin on Dec. 12 in Christiansburg

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – Santa is coming to town and he needs your help to feed families in need.

Next week, during Christiansburg’s “Santa’s Coming to Town” event, Santa’s elves will collect food donations.

You can double-bag non-perishable food items and leave them by your mailbox for pickup, starting on Monday, Dec. 12.

For a full list of the needed items and more details, check out the town’s Facebook post below.

When Santa comes to visit your neighborhood, his jolly elves will stop to pick them up. You can see when he’ll head to your neck of the woods here.

Find more Christmas events in Southwest and Central Virginia here.