Experience the wonder of over 200,000 Christmas lights at Felts Park in Galax

GALAX, Va. – Enjoy a dazzling display of Christmas Lights at Felts Park in Galax for the holiday season. High Country Lights features more than 200,000 Christmas lights choreographed to your favorite holiday songs.

The light show is hosted by Galax Visitor’s Center and Galax Parks and Recreation Department.

The show can be seen nightly starting at 6:00 p.m., through Jan. 1.

William Bottomley, Owner and Operator of High Country Lights, says, “You know, the best part is watching kids and families come each night. The kids, this is their Christmas dream, their Christmas wish. You can see all these lights, and it doesn’t cost a penny.”

Carriage rides, food trucks, Santa visits, photo areas and more fill the park with Christmas magic.

Admission is free, but there are donation bins around the park that get donated back to the community.

