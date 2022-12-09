Virginia Tech to begin refunding tickets for UVA versus VT football game

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Virginia Tech will begin refunding tickets to the football game against the University of Virginia, starting Friday, Dec. 9.

This comes after the Nov. 26 game was canceled following a tragic shooting that claimed the lives of Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr., and D’Sean Perry. Students Mike Hollins and Marlee Morgan were also injured in the shooting and are now recovering.

Officials anticipate that everyone will have received their refund by Monday night (Dec.12) at the latest; however, it may take slightly longer for those who purchased their tickets with cash or check due to the additional steps needed to process the purchase.

“Thank you for your continued support of the Hokies and for your patience during this process. We appreciate you and hope you have a wonderful season,” officials with the Virginia Tech ticket office said.