ACC cancels Virginia at Virginia Tech football game

Memorial flowers and notes line walkway at Scott Stadium after three football players were killed in a shooting on the grounds of the University of Virginia Tuesday Nov. 15, 2022, in Charlottesville. Va. Authorities say three people have been killed and two others were wounded in a shooting at the University of Virginia and a student suspect is in custody. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

BLACKSBURG, Va. – The UVA versus VT football game scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 26, has been canceled, according to the ACC.

Just over a week prior, a deadly shooting took place on UVA grounds, leaving three dead and two others hurt. The tragedy took the lives of Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr., and D’Sean Perry. Students Mike Hollins and Marlee Morgan were also injured in the shooting. Hollins was released from the hospital on Monday, as we reported.

This combo of undated image provided by University of Virginia Athletics shows NCAA college football players, from left, Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D'Sean Perry. The three Virginia football players were killed in a shooting, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, in Charlottesville, Va., while returning from a class trip to see a play. (University of Virginia Athletics via AP)

We’re told the ACC, UVA Athletics, and VT athletic department administration came to the decision after discussing the matter.

“The ACC and Virginia Tech continue to support UVA following the devastating tragedy,” the ACC statement read, in part.

The Virginia Tech Athletics Department told 10 News that Virginia Tech’s season is officially over and that seniors will be honored at a later date.

There has been an outpour of support from the organizations and communities involved, including the ACC and Virginia Tech athletics.

The ACC announced last week their athletes would be showing support for the shooting victims at home games.

The Virginia Tech women’s basketball team repped “#HokiesForHoos” shirts before a game last week to show their support as well.

Virginia Tech head coach Brent Pry showed his support during a press conference last week, saying, “When one of us is hurting, we all hurt.”