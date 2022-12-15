Four Alleghany County Sheriff’s Deputies honored with Medals of Valor

ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. – The Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office is honoring four deputies who put their lives on the line back in March of this year.

In March, Josh LaPrade, Phil Lewis, Sierra Cosby, and Jeremy Morris responded to an active shooter at Covington Farm & Fuel.

That day they lost a brother in law enforcement. Covington police officer Caleb Ogilvie was killed in the line of duty.

Ogilvie’s sacrifice has continued to be recognized in the months following the tragic event. The actions of the other officers are also being recognized through Medals of Valor.

“All four of these deputies here, they didn’t hesitate, they stepped forward and showed courage under fire,” Sheriff Kevin Hall said.

A Medal of Valor is awarded to public safety officers who have exhibited exceptional courage, regardless of personal safety, in an attempt to save or protect others from harm.

“The type of people we have … they go out and put their life on the line. People talk about it but these four deputies along with others … they’ve done it,” Hall said.

Sergeant Jeremy Morris was among the four deputies who responded. He said looking back on it, he was just doing his job.

“It’s an honor to receive it. But I think I speak for all four of us when I say we feel like we didn’t do anything special that day. We did what anybody else would have done that are in our shoes in that spot,” Morris said.

Ogilvie’s story will stick with the law enforcement who fought by his side that day, and his legacy will live on in the community he and the others swore to protect.