23-year-old Lynchburg man arrested in connection to fatal 2021 Family Dollar shooting

Markeem Dance has been charged in connection with a 2021 Lynchburg homicide (credit: Lynchburg Police)

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A 23-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder, among other charges, in a deadly shooting in the parking lot of a Lynchburg Family Dollar in 2021.

Markeem Dance of Lynchburg was arrested in connection with the homicide of 23-year-old Erica Boykin.

Boykin was shot just before 6 p.m. on June 14, 2021 in the parking lot of the Family Dollar on Fort Avenue.

Dance was arrested on the following charges:

Second-degree murder

Use of a firearm in the commission of a felony

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Shooting within city limits - causing bodily injuries

Authorities said Dance was already in custody on unrelated charges. He is one of three suspects charged in connection with a shooting at Timbers Apartments in Lynchburg last week.

Dance is at Blue Ridge Regional Jail where he is being held without bond.

Anyone with information about the homicide incident is asked to contact Det. Miller at (434) 455-6160 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter a tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.

Police said this remains an ongoing investigation.