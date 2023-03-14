Building deemed a total loss after Monday night fire in Fries

The fire happened at about 8:20 p.m. at a building on Hatters Lane, according to the Galax Fire Department.

FRIES, Va. – Fortunately, no one was hurt following a massive structure fire Monday night that left a building destroyed, according to the Galax Fire Department.

Crews were called to a building on Hatters Lane in Fries at about 8:20 p.m. and arrived to find a 1,800-square-foot garage fully engulfed in flames.

Tones set: 8:17pm. Structure fire. Dispatch advising a Garage on fire with heavy flames showing. Command 1 arrived on... Posted by Fries Fire and Rescue on Monday, March 13, 2023

The Galax Fire Department came together with Fries Fire and Rescue to pull tin, knock down walls and remove debris to access the fire.

Authorities say they were able to get the fire under control within about 40 minutes, and within about 1.5 hours, the scene was cleared.

Fries Fire and Rescue commended the responding crew members for their hard work.

“Awesome work by all units on scene!! Huge thanks to our brothers from Galax Fire Department for the assistance!!” the fire station said in a Facebook post.