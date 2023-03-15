SOUND OFF | Are you confident in the enforcement of Roanoke’s youth curfew?

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke’s mayor is looking to expand the city’s youth curfew, and we want to hear what you have to say.

On Tuesday night, a handful of people from the community spoke at a public hearing about enforcing or adjusting a city-wide curfew that’s already on the books for people 16 and younger in Roanoke.

Mayor Sherman Lea announced the idea in January in response to gun violence, which has continued to be a major topic of discussion for the city.

“We want to make sure we have something in place to help protect our young people,” Mayor Lea said.

Tuesday night's crowd was split on the effectiveness of a curfew