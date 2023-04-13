Police presence in Riverdale area of Southeast Roanoke due to standoff, authorities say

We're following breaking news out of Roanoke where we've learned of a large police presence in a Southeast neighborhood.

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke police are at the scene of the 1600 block of 16th Street SE in Roanoke, due to a standoff with a man wanted on several felony warrants.

Police said after confronting the man, he ran off on foot and inside a home in the area.

We’re told the man refused to come out, and police have been working to negotiate with him.

Tactical response is also on the scene to assist, according to authorities.

Police said they have no plans to enter the residence yet.

We’re told there is no danger to the public at this time.

RPD is advising the public to avoid travel in the area of Brownlee Avenue, Carlisle Avenue, Gordon Avenue, and 16th Street as officers work to take the suspect into custody.

10 News is working for you to learn more.

Stay with 10 News as this story develops