Man charged with second-degree murder after body found in Carroll County

Kyle Snow, 37, charged with second-degree murder among other charges. (Credit: Carroll County Sheriff's Office)

CARROLL COUNTY, Va. – A man was charged with second-degree murder among other charges after a body was found near his car on Route 52 in Carroll County Friday, according to the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said shortly after 1 p.m., the Virginia State Police and Carroll County Sheriff’s Office received multiple reports of a man brandishing a firearm on Highway Route 52, just north of Little Bear Trail in the Cana section of Carroll County.

When authorities arrived on scene, they say they were confronted with an armed man identified as 37-year-old Kyle Snow of Low Gap, North Carolina.

Deputies said Snow was confrontational and refused to comply, and after a brief standoff, he was placed into custody. Officers said a perimeter was established and traffic was rerouted to ensure public safety.

The sheriff’s office said after officers were able to secure Snow, a deceased male was located outside of Snow’s vehicle.

Authorities said investigators identified the victim as 44-year-old Kevin Barker of Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

Snow was charged with the following:

Second-degree murder

Shooting from a vehicle

Brandishing a firearm

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Possession of Schedule II controlled substance

Possession of a firearm while in possession of Schedule II controlled substance

Attempted Carjacking

Use of a firearm in commission of a felony (2 counts)

Assault and battery

The sheriff’s office said this is believed to be an isolated incident and that there is no further risk to public safety.

This is an ongoing investigation, according to authorities.