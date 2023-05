Shocking arrest in the case of two stolen Franklin County dogs

Terry Michel, the dog owner who confessed to killing his dogs in Franklin County, appeared in court Thursday for a preliminary hearing.

Michel pleaded no contest to two misdemeanors of improperly disposing of the dogs, and faces a $250 fine for each.

Two felonies for animal cruelty and a misdemeanor charge of filing a false police report are headed to a grand jury. At this time, a date has not been set.