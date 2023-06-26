Child in custody after robbing store in Rocky Mount, according to officials

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. – According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, they received a call on Sunday close to 6 p.m. about a possible robbery in progress at Raven’s County Store on South Main Street in Rocky Mount.

They say the suspect took an undisclosed amount of money then fled on foot.

Officials say law enforcement quickly caught the suspect and arrested them.

They say the suspect is a juvenile, and no additional details will be provided because of the suspect’s age.

They say it appears to be an isolated incident with no danger to the public.