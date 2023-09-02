63º
Lynchburg Peacemakers share surveillance video from night 6-year-old Kingston Campbell was killed

Alli Graham, Digital Content Producer

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg nonprofit group, Peacemakers, has shared new surveillance video they say is from the night 6-year-old Kingston Campbell was killed.

The video shows a different angle of what was originally released by police.

As we reported, police said 6-year-old Kingston Campbell was playing video games inside of his Floyd Street home when he was struck and killed by a bullet. They said a group of people fired off rounds towards the home.

Still, there have been no suspects identified.

